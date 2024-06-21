CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Electric vehicles, and the batteries that power them, generally perform well in hot weather, but extreme heat can cut their range by up to 30%, according to a new study.

According to ENERGY STAR, EV sales in the United States are continuing to grow, with nearly 1.4 million vehicles sold in 2023.

What You Need To Know More Americans are investing in electric vehicles



Questions are being raised about whether the vehicles hold up in extreme weather conditions



A car expert shares ways EV drivers can mitigate issues during hot weather

Although more people are investing in EVs, there are questions about their efficiency during extreme weather conditions.

A recent study from Recurrent found electric cars work normally in hot conditions. But the findings also revealed EVs can lose up to 30% of total range in extremely hot weather.

Sal Mendoza-Santos is a parts and production manager at Speed Street Collison Center, an auto body shop in Lowell, North Carolina.

Mendoza-Santos said depending on geographic location and climate, extreme weather like heat can impact EVs.

He said there are things drivers can do to mitigate any possible issues during the hotter weather conditions.

"With summer and heat coming, you don't want to start charging your vehicle in extreme high heat, "Mendoza-Santos said. "It will put wear and tear on your main battery. If you've got to charge it, do it at a place with shade, or if you can [wait and do it] at the end of the day at night to charge at home."

Spectrum News 1 talked with many EV drivers, both on and off camera, about whether the hotter temperatures are impacting their vehicles.

Many drivers said as long as there are convenient and working charging stations, they're not concerned about heat impact.

Reginald Bratton recently purchased an electric car.

"Testing it out right now to see if I like it," Bratton said.

Bratton said so far, he's not experiencing any major issues with his commute due to the heat.

But he is concerned about what could happen in the future during extreme weather conditions.

"I would have concerns more so with the cold rather than heat. But I do feel sometimes the battery might go a little bit faster if you driving and it's really hot," Bratton said.

Walter Schulze uses one word to describe his EV: reliable.

"The reliability factor is just off the scale with electric cars," Schulze said.

Schulze said the EV is the right fit for his family. He's not concerned about a possible heat impact to his vehicles.

"Something with cold weather makes batteries not last as long. But hot weather, no problem whatsoever," Schulze said.