Olympic champion swimmers Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt will be on Capitol Hill Tuesday June 25 to talk about the impact of doping on their sport. They’ll testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, along with the chief executive officer of the US Anti-Doping Agency, Travis Tygart.

The hearing comes after reports that Chinese athletes who had previously tested positive for banned substances were still allowed to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, including two previous medalists. USADA has blasted the World Anti-Doping Agency’s handling of the case, saying it should not so easily hae accepted China’s assessment that the positive tests were the result of contamination.

Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., shares those concerns, and invited WADA to testify. She told Spectrum News, “The purpose of this hearing it is an oversight hearing to ask tough questions to ensure transparency and accountability and give people here at home and around the world the confidence that the rules are being followed.”

WADA declined to participate. But Rodgers say the hearing will still help determine what legislative actions Congress might be able to take to address the issue. Rodgers explains the U.S. does have a financial stake in WADA, and she sees that as venue to keep up the pressure. “The United States contributes millions of dollars to the World Anti-Doping Agency, and it's important that we are getting answers.”

The hearing is also a chance to show support for American athletes preparing to compete in the upcoming Paris Olympics. “Our athletes, you know, they trained for years. They dedicate their lives to training and participating and being able to compete at the Olympics and our responsibility is to ensure that this is a level playing field,” said Rodgers. She encouraged fans to keep showing their support for Team USA. “That's why we're doing this job: so that we can root on the best of the best from the United States as they compete in Paris at the Olympics.”