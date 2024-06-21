GREENSBORO, N.C. — Risant Health, based in Washington, D.C., has acquired Cone Health, the Greensboro-based health care provider announced Friday.

Cone Health will keep its name, brand, mission and maintain its own board.

Risant Health is a nonprofit, charitable organization headquartered in Washington, D.C.



Risant Health was created by Kaiser Foundation Hospitals in 2023

Founded in 1953, Cone Health has 13,000 employees, 700 physicians and 1,800 partner physicians.

Risant said it focuses on value-based care, and Cone health aligns with that mission.

“Cone Health’s impressive work for decades in moving value-based care forward aligns so well with Risant Health’s vision for the future of health care,” Risant Health CEO, Dr. Jaewon Ryu, said in a news release.

The deal has been in the works for over a year, according to Mae Douglas, chair of the Cone Health board of trustees.

The deal has been in the works for over a year, according to Mae Douglas, chair of the Cone Health board of trustees.

“Becoming part of Risant Health presents a unique opportunity to shape the future of health care in the Triad, the state and across the nation,” Cone Health President and CEO Dr. Mary Jo Cagle said.

Cone Health will maintain its regular operations while also gaining access to the resources of Risant Health.

“Our communities can expect the same high level of care they receive today, as well as through Triad HealthCare Network and our various community-based outreach programs,” Douglas said.

Regulators still need to approve the acquisition.