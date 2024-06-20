Vidler's in East Aurora is getting some statewide recognition. The historic 5 & 10 Shop has been added to New York state's Historic Business Registration Registry.

The registry, administered by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, highlights businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed to their community’s history.

"We’re delighted to announce that we’ve just been added to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. Nominated by our State Senator Pat Gallivan, the registry was established in 2020 and is administered by the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation," Vidler's said in the statement. "The registry recognizes those businesses that meet the following criteria: have operated in the state for more than 50 years; have demonstrated a contribution to their community’s history and identity; and have been committed to maintaining the physical features and traditions that define the business."

It comes just before Vidler's is preparing to celebrate its 94th anniversary. That celebration begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Sen. Patrick Gallivan will be on hand for the event.