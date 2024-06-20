GREEN BAY, Wis. — Almost five years ago Melinda Svejda started her career at the Georgia-Pacific Broadway Mill in Green Bay.

Her job is operating a machine making napkins.

“I got three months of training, and I was running it on my own. I didn’t even know what an Allen wrench was when I started,” Svejda said. “We have very good training programs and trainers who helped me learn that process and made it more comfortable for me.”

Fast forward, and she’s working in the company’s human resources department, helping new employees when they start.

“When I interviewed, they were like, ‘Where do you see yourself in five years?’ My interviewer actually went into HR from the floor, and I was like, ‘That’s really cool, I want to do that,’” Svejda said. “I set that as my goal right then and there and I’ve achieved it.”

The Green Bay mill focuses on making products like toilet paper, napkins and towels. Most of these products are found in places like hotels, airports and restaurants.

Open careers range from electrical mechanical technicians to machine operators and material handlers.

“Our biggest need right now is for technicians to run our converting lines,” said Chris Brennan, the public affairs manager in Green Bay. “We are hiring across all different types of positions and levels.”

Experience is a plus for candidates, but Georgia-Pacific will train.

“Are they going to be a team player? Are they going to be a good communicator? Are they contribution-motivated?” Brennan said. “Those types of things would be beneficial for an employee here at Georgia-Pacific.”

The mill is adding an additional paper machine and converting lines at the facility.

While working on the production floor, Svejda said she’d often encounter the products she helped make.

“I made napkins for different fast-food places. When I would go out with my fiancé, I’d be like, ‘I probably made that napkin.’ Then I’d do my quality inspection while we were sitting there trying to enjoy dinner,” she said with a laugh. “It was kind of cool to have that perspective.”

A link to available careers at Georgia-Pacific in Green Bay can be found, here.