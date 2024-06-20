MENASHA, Wis. — A cross-pollination of hobbies and lifelong loves led Missy Jensen to open Catch Fire Creations in downtown Menasha at the end of last year.

“We are a 3D printing art studio which sometimes feels like a mouthful,” she said. “What it really is is we 3D print a bunch of models and then we put a primer on it so people can come in and paint and decorate it. It’s not just painting. It’s decorating as well.”

Seven months in, Jensen is still getting the word out about the business.

“It’s entertainment versus just solid retail. I feel like we’re comfortable with where we are,” she said. “Would we love to see more people in here? Absolutely. But we’re still growing. We’re still new.”

A recent report from the National Retail Federation indicated sales in May 2024 were up almost 3% from the same time last year. It also shows they were up a little more than a percentage point from April 2024.

In another report, The National Federation of Independent Business said uncertainty among small business owners is at its highest point since Nov. 2020. Inflation is ranked as the biggest issue facing those businesses.

Bri Lutz at The Sweet Lair in Menasha said she feels the pinch of inflation from two directions.

“Maybe (customers) are spending so much on groceries and other types of things that maybe they don’t have as much luxury spending. Unfortunately, we are a luxury business,” she said. “They’re not coming to visit us as often as they would like or they’re just cutting what they are spending.”

Lutz said she’s adjusted — including staffing changes — and is adding more events to the business that features board games as part of its offerings.

“Or, we’re purchasing less and purchasing from other sources that are a little cheaper but are still a good quality product,” she said.

Both businesses said they’re confident and optimistic about what the next six months may bring. Overheads and bottom lines aside, Jensen said she’s having fun.

“What I really love is at the end of someone finishing a project, the kids especially, love to bring it up and show me what they’ve completed,” Jensen said. “It does make my heart really happy.”