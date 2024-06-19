LOS ANGELES — A Texas man who through a series of voicemails threatened to assault and murder Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison by a U.S. district judge on Monday.

Brian Michael Gaherty, 61, of Houston pleaded guilty to one count of threatening a U.S. official in January after sending several threatening voicemails to the congresswoman, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Justice. He was indicted in April 2023.

Gaherty left four threatening voicemails that contained racist, misogynistic, violent language and profanity at Waters' district office in Los Angeles County between August and November 2022.

In the voicemails, Gaherty threatened to “cut [the congresswoman’s] throat,” “stomp” her and “put a cap” between her eyes. He warned that she "better move" because he and his “boys in the area” had a “contract” on her life.

After authorities contacted Gaherty and told him to disengage in October 2022, he continued sending threatening messages, saying Waters “done [expletive] up” by reporting him, and she “better watch [her] back.” He also threatened to meet the congresswoman "on the street" and "get in [her] face."

In the report, the Department of Justice said Gaherty made the threats "with the intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with Waters while she was engaged in the performance of her official duties."

“Threats to harm or kill elected officials are anathema to our nation’s values and must not – and will not – be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. “My office and the entire Department of Justice will continue to combat threats against public officials and other attempts to chill democracy.”

In addition to the sentence, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner fined Gaherty $10,000 and applied a hate crime enhancement to Gaherty’s sentence after finding that Gaherty targeted Walters because of her race.

Waters represents California’s 43rd Congressional District.