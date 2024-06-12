The Port of Baltimore, one of the largest shipping hubs in the northeastern United States, is officially deemed reopened as of Wednesday, per the State of Maryland. The reopening comes less than three months following the Francis Scott Key Bridge’s collapse after being struck by an out-of-control cargo ship. Six people were killed in the collapse.

What You Need To Know The Port of Baltimore has reopened, less than three months after an out-of-control cargo ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing its collapse and the deaths of six people



President Joe Biden credited the rapid reopening of the port to the combined efforts of federal, state and local officials, as well as leaders in buisiness and organized labor



The port is one of the busiest in the nation, and a key hub for auto shipping between the U.S. and the rest of the world — more than 347,000 automobiles (including cars and light trucks) passed through the port in 2023



Officials hope to reopen the Key Bridge by 2028

"The partnership between federal, state, and local governments, labor leaders like the longshoremen who keep this hub running, and the business community shows what we can get done when we work together," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "Thank you to the people of Baltimore for showing us what it means to be Maryland tough and Baltimore strong. Baltimore can count on us to stick with them every step of the way, and we will continue to have your back until the bridge is rebuilt."

The White House said that the reopening of the Key Bridge was a credit to collaboration among stakeholders and federal powers, and Biden said that federal agencies worked "around the clock" — including the Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers working to remove wreckage and debris, while the departments of labor and transportation, as well as Small Buisness Association, worked to limit supply chain problems.

Reopening the port is vital to the state of Maryland — the Port of Baltimore generates about $3.3 billion in worker income, $2.6 billion in business income and $395 million in taxes, according to the state. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the Port of Baltimore is one of the top 20 ports in the U.S. by tonnage and containers — and a key shipping hub for automobiles. More than 347,000 automobiles (including cars and light trucks) passed through the Port of Baltimore in 2023.

The month before the Key Bridge collapse, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore celebrated a handful of local records smashed by the port, including news that the Port of Baltimore handled 52.3 million tons of foreign cargo — worth about $80.8 billion — in 2023. “The Port of Baltimore is the best port in the nation and one of the largest economic generators in Maryland,” Moore said at the time. “We must continue our work to make Maryland more competitive by investing in our greatest assets, including our world-class port.”

At a news conference last month, Moore said that he "will not be satisfied until I can look over the same site and see the Francis Scott Key Bridge standing again. That’s mission completion.”

According to The Associated Press, officials hope to reopen the bridge by 2028.