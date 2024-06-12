Federal Reserve officials said Wednesday that inflation has fallen further toward their target in recent months but signaled that they expect to cut their benchmark interest rate just once this year.

The policymakers' forecast for one rate cut was down from a previous forecast of three, likely because inflation remains persistently elevated.

In a statement issued after its two-day meeting, the Fed said that the economy is growing at a solid pace while hiring has “remained strong.” The Fed also said that in recent months there has been “modest further progress” toward its 2% inflation target. That is a more positive assessment than after the Fed's previous meeting May 1, when the officials said there “has been a lack of further progress" on inflation.

The news from the central bank comes hours after a report showing that inflation cooled in May, signaling an easing of consumer price pressures.

"Inflation has eased over the past year but remains elevated," the statement reads. "In recent months, there has been modest further progress toward the Committee's 2 percent inflation objective."

The policymakers, as expected, kept their key rate unchanged at roughly 5.3%. The benchmark rate has remained at that level since July of last year, after the Fed raised it 11 times to try to slow borrowing and spending and cool inflation. Fed rate cuts would, over time, lighten loan costs for consumers, who have faced punishingly high rates for mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and other forms of borrowing.

"The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent," they said, adding: "The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective."

The Fed's rate cut forecasts reflect separate estimates from 19 different policymakers. The Fed said that 8 of those officials projected two cuts, 7 projected one, and four said they expect no cuts at all this year.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.