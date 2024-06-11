United Airlines announced Tuesday that it is adding nearly 200 flights to its schedule to accommodate increased demand for the Democratic National Convention and Republican National Convention this summer.

The Chicago-based airline will add 118 flights to and from the city for August's Democratic convention and 72 flights to and from Milwaukee for July's GOP gathering.

These conventions are steeped in tradition and have now evolved to become a weeklong celebration of our political process," Patrick Quayle, United's Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances, said in a statement. "We're proud to give people even more options to visit two great cities, and participate in these historic events and make their voices heard."

United said it will fly a 75% larger Milwaukee schedule for the RNC, including a new nonstop flight between Wisconsin's most populous city and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in the nation's capital. The airline also said it will add 72 additional flights from its hubs in Chicago, New York/Newark, Denver, Washington Dulles and Houston and 20 roundtrip flights on larger aircraft, "enabling nearly 5,000 more people to attend the historic event."

All told, United will run more than 280 flights in and out of Milwaukee the week of the convention, which begins July 15.

For the Democratic convention, the airline will fly its largest Chicago O'Hare schedule since 2019, with more than 530 daily flights on peak days, United said in a release.

United will run 38 additional flights between Chicago O'Hare and Washington Reagan, and more than 80 from cities like Albany, Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Portland, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Diego, San Jose and Seattle, for the DNC.

The Democratic convention kicks off Aug. 19.