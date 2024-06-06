CINCINNATI — One Brazilian couple is living the American dream. After immigrating to Ohio several years ago, they opened their bakery last year. But it hasn’t been as easy as they thought.

Sweetness Brazilian Bakery is filled with lots of sweets. Patricia Sebold and her husband Thiago Riva moved to Ohio from Brazil five years ago. Now they are pouring their love of Brazil’s pastries into their own bakery.

“We have a lot of Americans come here and they say, 'Oh I didn’t know the Brazilian bakery was so many things different and so tasty,'" Sebold said.

But it’s not always easy. Sebold said they must remind themselves of their American Dream through the tough times. Immigrant-owned businesses make up about 18% of businesses with employees and about 23% of businesses that are all on their own. They also account for nearly 37% of businesses in food services, according to the Small Business Association.

But the hope is to continue to show Americans the many pastries they enjoy in Brazil.

“In Brazil, we have savory pastries and sweet," Sebold said.

Including the famous Brazilian truffles, brigadeiros.

“The brigadeiros we make at every celebration in Brazil," Sebold said.

Including weddings, where Felipe Rocha, a Rio native, will have several Brazilian sweets at his Cincinnati wedding to make it feel a little bit more like home.

“It’s like more of a tradition," Rocha said. "Bem Casado means well married. It’s like every wedding in Brazil has them and that’s why we wanted to have them as well.”

And that’s all Sebold hopes for; to bring Brazilians closer to their heritage and share it with Americans.

“When they tried, they said, 'Oh this, remember my grandma or my family in Brazil so it’s like I’m there,'" Sebold said.