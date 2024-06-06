In an interview on Thursday, President Joe Biden ruled out a pardon for his son, Hunter, if he’s found guilty in his ongoing federal firearms trial.

The case against Hunter Biden began earlier this week, the first time in U.S. history that the child of a U.S. president stood trial. Federal prosecutors accuse Hunter Biden of illegally purchasing and possessing a firearm while being addicted to drugs. He has pleaded not guilty and has said that he’s being unfairly targeted by the Justice Department.

When asked by ABC News anchor David Muir if he would accept the results of the trial, the elder Biden said “yes.”

The president also said “yes” when asked if he would rule out a pardon for Hunter Biden.

The trial began just days after Biden's predecessor and presumptive opponent in November’s election, former President Donald Trump, was found guilty by a jury of 34 felony counts of business fraud. Trump, the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, has vowed to appeal the ruling.

Biden told Muir that Trump received "a fair trial" and condemned his efforts to "undermine" the rule of law.

"He's trying to undermine it," Biden said of Trump. "He got a fair trial. The jury spoke."

While Biden largely stayed silent during Trump's criminal trial, he and his campaign have ramped up their rhetoric in the aftermath of the verdict. The president last week condemned rhetoric from Trump and his allies attacking the justice system as "reckless" and "dangerous" and called the ex-president a "convicted felon" at a fundraiser in Connecticut earlier this week.

“For the first time in American history, a former president that is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency,” Biden said at the event. "But as disturbing as that is, more damaging is the all-out assault Donald Trump is making on the American system of justice.”

Biden said that after the 2020 election, “something snapped in this guy for real,” adding: “He can't accept the fact that he lost, it's literally driving him crazy. “This isn’t the same Trump that got elected in 2016,” Biden told the crowd. “He’s worse.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.