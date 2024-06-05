With less than a month until the implementation of congestion pricing, Gov. Kathy Hochul has decided to postpone the tolling program indefinitely, sources familiar with governor’s plans told NY1.

The historic tolling program was slated to launch on June 30, and would have charged drivers a fee to enter 60th Street and below in Manhattan.

The news of a postponement was first reported in The New York Times and Politico.

The New York Times reported that Hochul has been "quietly maneuvering" a delay not because of environmental concerns but because she thinks the Central Business District in Manhattan is still trying to recover from the work-from-home shock that followed the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hochul has not responded to a request for comment.

Politico reported that Hochul is also responding to concerns raised by Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader, who is trying to win back a majority in the House this year. Democrats’ losses two years ago in New York helped shift the balance of power in the House to Republicans.

Hochul didn't conceive the congestion pricing program. It was passed as law by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the legislature in 2019. But as recently as a few months ago, Hochul's been working with the MTA as an active supporter of reducing Manhattan traffic by putting a toll in place.

“Anybody sick and tired of gridlock in NYC?” Hochul said at a congestion pricing rally on Dec. 5. “Anyone think we deserve better transit, especially those who live and work here?”

The fees and the plans associated with congestion pricing have been well documented at this point: The daytime rate for cars is $15 using E-ZPass. Trucks pay more. The MTA has spent millions putting in toll technology and says it's ready to flip the switch.

Speaking at an unrelated news conference on Staten Island, Mayor Eric Adams said he has spoken with the governor multiple times in recent days and signaled he'd continue to be aligned with her position on congestion pricing, even if she chooses to delay the toll.

"We have to get [congestion pricing] right. We have to make sure it's not an undue burden on everyday New Yorkers. We have to make sure that it's not going to impact our recovery," Adams said. "I think that if she's looking at analyzing what other ways we can do it and how we do it correctly, I'm all for it. We have to get it right."

Transit advocates are sounding off on the delay.

"New York City public transit riders gave Governor Hochul her margin of victory in the 2022 election. Stopping congestion pricing before it even starts would be an outrageous betrayal of our trust,” Betsy Plum, executive director of Riders Alliance, said in a statement.

"Congestion pricing is the only public policy that can make our subway more reliable and accessible, speed up slow bus service, and help clear the air as wildfire smoke thickens. Governor Hochul must turn it on June 30 as planned," she said.

Elizabeth Adams, the deputy executive director for public affairs at Transportation Alternatives, echoed those sentiments, calling the potential delay a “slap in the face to the millions of New Yorkers who rely on public transportation every day just to appease the program’s loudest foes.”