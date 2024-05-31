Former President Donald Trump was found guilty by a jury of 12 Americans on Thursday of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, the culmination of a New York hush money trial that lasted five weeks and captivated the nation.

The case was centered around a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged extramarital affair. Trump has denied the affair and vowed to appeal the guilty verdict.

The courtroom has become a familiar place for the ex-president and presumptive Republican nominee in November’s election, dating back to when he was first indicted in the case last year.

Trump still faces three other criminal trials, in addition to a $454 million civil fraud penalty that he is appealing and an $83 million defamation penalty he was ordered to pay writer E. Jean Carroll.

Here is where the rest of those cases stand:

Classified Documents

In Florida, Trump is facing dozens of felony charges in the federal government’s case accusing him of mishandling classified documents and hampering efforts to retrieve them.

Trump was first charged in June of last year, and then faced additional counts in July accusing him of conspiring with a staffer to delete surveillance video at his Mar-a-Lago estate and with holding on to a document that he is alleged to have shown to people at his golf club in New Jersey.

The case is one of two against Trump brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump faces 40 felonies in the case, including crimes under the Espionage Act. Trump faces charges of willful retention of national defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice, among others — and the willful retention counts carry a maximum 10-year sentence each.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges. His attorneys say he is protected under the Presidential Records Act for handling documents.

The case was set to go to trial in May, but Judge Aileen Cannon — a Trump appointee — indefinitely delayed the case, saying that it "would be imprudent" to finalize a trial date wihout key issues resolved and laid out a schedule of hearings and conferences through the end of July.

Federal election subversion

In Washington, the other case brought by Smith accuses Trump of conspiring to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden, which culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors say Trump tried to enlist slates of fake electors in key swing states, pressured state leaders to change the results and urged then-Vice President Mike Pence to disrupt the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, then incited a mob of his supporters on that fateful day to attack the Capitol as the votes were being counted.

Trump faces four counts in the case, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and conspiracy to prevent others from carrying out their constitutional rights. He has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan set a start date in March for the trial, but Trump claimed that he is immune from criminal prosecution for his actions as president — and subsequently appealed his argument to the Supreme Court. The high court has yet to rule on Trump’s claim despite hearing arguments in April.

The case has been delayed indefinitely as a result.

Georgia election case

In Georgia, Trump faces another case related to the 2020 election — this one alleges that the Republican ex-president and a slew of co-conspirators participated in a “criminal enterprise” to overturn his loss to Biden in the Peach State.

Trump and 18 others were charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last year; all of them were charged under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Trump faces nine other charges in the case; he has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

Among those charged alongside Trump were former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Four co-defendants have pleaded guilty and agreed to work with prosecutors, the rest have pleaded not guilty.

Trump was arraigned in August of last year, leading to the first-ever mug shot of a former U.S. president.

Central to the prosecution’s case is a now-infamous January 2021 phone call to Georgia’s Republican secretary of state Brad Raffensperger urging him to “find 11,780 votes.”

A date in the case has not yet been set. Delaying matters, in part, was the revelation of Willis’ romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. A judge did not disqualify Willis from the case, but ordered one of them to step down; Wade resigned shortly after.

A Georgia appeals court agreed to hear an appeal of the ruling that allowed Willis to stay on the case, likely further delaying it and imperiling the possibility that it can begin ahead of November’s election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.