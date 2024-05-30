A judge in Michigan appeared to be stunned when a man attended a virtual court hearing over a suspended license while driving.

The incident happened at a Washtenaw County court hearing earlier this month. When Corey Harris, 44, dialed into the hearing virtually, it was clear that he was wearing a seatbelt and behind the wheel of a car.

“Mr. Harris, are you driving?” asked Washtenaw County district court Judge J. Cedric Simpson.

“Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office actually, so just give me one second, I’m parking right now,” Harris replied.

The judge was silent and appeared to shake his head before asking Harris if he was stationary.

“I’m pulling in right now at this second — yes I am,” the defendant said, as the judge smiled.

Afterwards, Natalie Pate, Harris’ attorney, requested an adjournment of three-to-four weeks.

The judge pause briefly before saying: “So maybe I don’t understand something. This is a driver with a license suspended?”

"Yes, your honor,” she replied.

“And he was just driving?” Judge Simpson continued. “And he didn’t have a license?”

“Uh,” Harris interjects, before Pate replies: “Those are the charges, your honor, yes.”

“I’m looking at his record, he doesn’t have a license,” the judge says. “He’s suspended and he’s just driving.”

“That is correct, your honor,” she said.

“I don't even know why he would do that,” Judge Simpson says, before revoking Harris’ bond and ordering him to report to the Washtenaw County jail by 6 p.m. that evening. “Failure to turn himself in will result in a bench warrant with no bond.”

“Oh, my God,” Harris said, leaning his head back.

According to The New York Times, citing court records, Harris booked himself into jail on the evening of May 15 and was released on bond. Another hearing is set for June, per the Times.