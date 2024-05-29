Panda-monium will soon be returning to the nation's capital.

The Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute announced Wednesday that two giant pandas -- Bao Li, a two-year-old male, and Qing Bao, a two-year-old female -- will arrive before the end of the year.

First lady Jill Biden, alongside Smithsonian Secretary Dr. Lonnie G. Bunch III and Dr. Brandie Smith, John and Adrienne Mars Director of the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, made the announcement in a video on Wednesday.

It’s official: the pandas are coming to D.C.!



Alongside @FLOTUS, we’re thrilled to announce that by the end of this year, the Zoo will once again be home to two giant pandas. #DCPandas pic.twitter.com/BGJjjaUVve — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) May 29, 2024

"We can't wait to celebrate this historic moment here in our nation's capital," Dr. Biden says in the video. "Join us! It's official: The pandas are coming back to D.C."

Bao Li, pronounced BOW-lee, means "treasure" and "vitality" in Mandarin Chinese, according to the zoo; Qing Bao, pronounced ching-BOW, means "green" and "treasure."

Bao Li has deep ties to Washington already. His mother, Bao Bao, was born at the National Zoo in 2013 and lived there for four years before moving to China. His grandparents, of course, are Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, a pair of giant pandas who lived at the National Zoo from 2000 until they returned to China last year, leaving the nation's capital panda-less for the first time in decades.

But Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled that pandas would return, calling the animals "envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American peoples."

Earlier this month, Zoo Atlanta said that it was making preparations for its four giant pandas -- Lun Lun and Yang Yang, and their twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun -- to depart for China toward the end of the year, raising fears that the U.S. could be entirely without pandas.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.