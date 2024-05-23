The Justice Department on Thursday filed an antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation, alleging an illegal monopoly over live events.

The suit, filed in federal court in Manhattan and joined by 29 states and the District of Columbia, alleges that the company's practices stifle competition and drive up prices for fans.

"We allege that Live Nation relies on unlawful, anticompetitive conduct to exercise its monopolistic control over the live events industry in the United States at the cost of fans, artists, smaller promoters, and venue operators," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

"The result is that fans pay more in fees, artists have fewer opportunities to play concerts, smaller promoters get squeezed out, and venues have fewer real choices for ticketing services," Garland continued. "It is time to break up Live Nation-Ticketmaster."

The lawsuit is the culmination of an investigation into the company which began in 2022. The ticket selling juggernaut faced major scrutiny after a botched presale event for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour that year, which sparked widespread outrage and hearings on Capitol Hill.

Live Nation has denied utilizing monopolistic practices.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.