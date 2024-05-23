Friday marks two years since 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It was the deadliest school shooting in state history and law enforcement’s botched response continues to reverberate.

What You Need To Know On May 24, 2022, 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas



Marking two years, President Joe Biden wrote a letter to the Uvalde community that is scheduled to be shared during a vigil on Friday



“While there are no words that will ease the pain you continue to feel, I pray you find comfort in reflecting on their memories and all that they mean," Biden wrote



On Wednesday, the families of 19 victims announced a new lawsuit against nearly 100 state police officers and other officials

White House Deputy Director of the Office of Gun Prevention Robert Wilcox is scheduled to join members of the Uvalde community Friday at a vigil honoring the victims and survivors.

Wilcox is sharing a message from President Joe Biden expressing his condolences and discussing efforts to end “the epidemic of gun violence.”

“To the families of the victims: I know that, even after years have passed, there are days it feels like you just got the news yesterday,” Biden wrote. “While there are no words that will ease the pain you continue to feel, I pray you find comfort in reflecting on their memories and all that they mean.”

The president’s message comes as the families of victims have settled a lawsuit and on Wednesday announced another one. The most recent lawsuit names nearly 100 state police officers, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, former Robb Elementary Principal Mandy Gutierrez and former Uvalde CISD Police Chief Peter Arredondo as defendants.

More than 370 federal, state and local officers converged on the scene, but they waited more than 70 minutes before confronting the shooter.

A criminal investigation into the police response by Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell’s office remains ongoing. A grand jury was summoned this year, and some law enforcement officials have already been called to testify.

“After this unimaginable tragedy, Jill and I came to Uvalde to share our condolences with the victims’ loved ones and express our commitment to preventing senseless acts of violence like this from happening again,” Biden’s letter continues. “When we met with the families, they had the same message we hear in the aftermath of all too many mass shootings: Do something. In the 2 years since, they have made their voices heard—and our country has listened.”

Since the shooting, Texas has put some school safety measures in place, including a law requiring every school district to have one armed guard on each campus. The state has not, however, made any changes to gun laws. Biden, in the letter, touted his efforts to do so. His attempt to close the so-called gun show loophole was paused by a judge following a lawsuit from Texas.

“Just months after the shooting, I signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act—the most significant gun safety law in almost 30 years,” Biden wrote. “For the first time in three decades, with the help of so many from Uvalde, we overcame relentless opposition to commonsense gun legislation from the gun lobby, gun manufacturers, and politicians. Through this bill, my Administration is closing dangerous loopholes and implementing the most significant expansion of gun background checks in decades.”

Construction on a new elementary school to replace Robb is now underway. The school was designed with community input and is expected to open for the 2025-26 school year.

A memorial remains in Uvalde’s town square. Crosses were placed for each of the victims. There is debate about clearing it out, but for many in the Uvalde community, it continues to provide connection to the deceased.

“I know we have a long road ahead of us, but the courage, strength, and resilience you have shown in the face of such a profound loss remind us that we can come together as a country and take commonsense actions to save lives and keep our communities safe,” Biden wrote. “As we mark this solemn day, may we pray for those we lost, their loved ones, and all those who were wounded. May God bless them all, and may He bless each and every one of you.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.