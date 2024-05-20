Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday said that he plans to put a sweeping border security bill negotiated by a bipartisan group of lawmakers on the floor for a vote this week, even after Republicans blocked it earlier this year.

The bill, negotiated by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and James Lankford, R-Okla., was initially part of a larger package that would have provided aid to Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific allies. It was initially negotiated after Republicans demanded border security provisions in exchange for advancing more aid for Ukraine, but was torpedoed by the Senate GOP amid pressure from their House counterparts and former President Donald Trump.

“Back in January, the former President urged Congressional Republicans to kill the bipartisan bill, telling the world proudly to ‘blame it on me,’” Schumer wrote in his letter to colleagues on Sunday. “The American people do not have the luxury of playing partisan blame games. They want bipartisan action to secure our border.”

The measure would provide funding to hire new Border Patrol agents and Customs and Border Protection personnel, add new immigration judges and asylum officers to process cases faster, invest in technology aimed at stopping the trafficking of fentanyl and give the president the authority to shut down the border when overwhelmed.

“We are hopeful this bipartisan proposal will bring serious-minded Republicans back to the table to advance this bipartisan solution for our border,” Schumer wrote, before acknowledging that he predicted some defections among his fellow Democrats.

“I will be honest: I do not expect all Democrats to support this legislation,” he said. “Many of our colleagues do not support some of the provisions in this legislation, nor do I expect all Republicans to agree to every provision. But that is often how bipartisan legislation must be shaped when dealing with an issue as complex and politically charged as our nation’s immigration laws.”

The bill is unlikely to advance, but it would put Republicans — and vulnerable Senate Democrats looking to defend their seats in the upper chamber — on the record on an issue top of mind for many voters ahead of November’s election.

House Republican leadership on Monday declared the bill “dead on arrival” in the GOP-controlled lower chamber, accusing Schumer of “trying to give his vulnerable members cover” and calling for the Senate to pass its package of border security restrictions known as the Secure the Border Act, or H.R. 2.

“Should it reach the House, the bill would be dead on arrival,” House Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership team said of the bipartisan border bill, later adding: “If Senate Democrats were actually serious about solving the problem and ending the border catastrophe, they would bring up H.R. 2 and pass it this week.”

But the White House urged the Senate to pass the bill, calling it “the toughest and fairest set of reforms in decades.”

“We strongly support this legislation and call on every Senator to put partisan politics aside and vote to secure the border,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Monday.