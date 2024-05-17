Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii was crowned Miss USA 2023, more than a week after the previous titleholder resigned for mental health reasons.

Born and raised on the island of Maui, Gankiewicz is a model who leads a female empowerment nonprofit organization. Gankiewicz, who was the first runner-up at the pageant last September, accepted the title on Wednesday during a special coronation attended by Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, Hawaii News Now reported. She will hold the title until August.

What You Need To Know

  • Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii has been crowned Miss USA 2023, more than a week after the previous titleholder resigned for mental health reasons

  • Gankiewicz, who was the first runner-up in the pageant last September, is a model who leads a female empowerment nonprofit organization

  • She will hold the title until August when the current term ends

  • Gankiewicz replaces former Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt, a former Miss Utah who stepped aside May 6

Miss USA 2024 is scheduled to take place from July 24 to Aug. 4.

Gankiewicz told KHON-TV she received backlash for deciding to take on the remainder of the title's term. "But I wanted people to know that I've taken this title because I feel like it is a responsibility and an opportunity to make a positive change from within, and I can only do that from inside the organization and not standing out," she said.

Gankiewicz replaces former Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt, a former Miss Utah who stepped aside May 6, citing her mental health. In a statement, Voigt thanked her fans and wrote, "Never compromise your physical and mental well-being."

Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, also resigned her title within days of Voigt's resignation, dealing a shock to the Miss Universe Organization, which runs both pageants.

Srivastava, the former Miss New Jersey Teen USA, wrote in a statement that her "personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization."