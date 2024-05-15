AUSTIN, Texas — If you’re thinking of gig-tripping — or traveling to a different city for a concert — you could be paying more to see a show in the Live Music Capital compared to other cities.

A study by Upgraded Points reveals that Austin has the most expensive concert ticket prices in the U.S., with the average price of a single concert ticket in Austin being approximately $279.03, followed by Las Vegas ($260.52), San Francisco ($244.33) and New York ($231.06).

Ticket prices in the study are based on the 2023-2024 tours of top artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny.

This is based on the prices of:

One concert ticket

One round-trip flight

A two-night stay at an Airbnb

Two 16-ounce domestic beers at the venue

Two ride-shares

One tour T-shirt

Five meals

Four alcoholic beverages outside of the venue

Based on these factors, Austin is still the most expensive Texas city to gig-trip to, with an overall cost of $1,331.73. Dallas is closely behind it ($1,303.97), followed by Houston ($1,225.57) and San Antonio ($1,217.32).

Concert parking in Austin is also the most expensive when compared to other Texas cities. The average cost of parking at a venue in Austin is a whopping $66.10, only topped by San Francisco ($89.11) and Los Angeles ($79.50).

If you’re looking for a less expensive city to gig-trip to, consider these:

Lexington, Kentucky ($1,037)

Cleveland, Ohio ($1,073)

Cincinnati, Ohio ($1,097)

Memphis, Tennessee ($1,123)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania ($1,128)

But keep in mind that these cities are not popular tour stops for many artists.