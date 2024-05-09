In an interview with Spectrum News on Thursday, former President Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden of abandoning Israel after the incumbent said he would not supply the country with weapons it could use to invade Rafah.

“Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers,” Biden told CNN anchor Erin Burnett in an interview in Wisconsin on Wednesday, adding: “I made it clear that if they go into Rafah … I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities – that deal with that problem.”

When asked by Spectrum News North Carolina political anchor Tim Boyum about Biden’s comments and if he would have a red line in Israel’s war with Hamas, Trump replied: “Well, I wouldn't do what Biden did. He just abandoned Israel. I've never seen anything like it.”

Trump then criticized why Jewish people — who typically overwhelmingly back Democrats — vote the way they do. A Pew Research Center survey from last month showed that 69% of Jewish voters align with the Democratic Party, while 29% back Republicans. Since 2020, Jewish voter share among Democrats increased 8%.

“Why Jewish people vote for Democrats is beyond me,” Trump said. “I think maybe they'll change their mind, but they've been wedded to Democrats for you know, for 50 years, probably more than that. And there’s been no president has ever done anything close to what I've done for Israel.”

As president, Trump in 2020 oversaw bilateral agreements between Israel and Arab nations known as the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between the Jewish state, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. That year, he also announced an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan alongside Netanyahu that was criticized by Palestinian leaders and the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. Biden at the time called it a “political stunt” that could “set back peace even more.” In 2017, Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and oversaw the opening of a U.S. embassy in the holy city, a move that enraged Palestinians.

But Biden has been steadfast in his support for Israel, particularly in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that killed 1,200 — the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust — and sparked the war in Gaza. Biden just last month signed into law a foreign aid bill providing billions in aid for Israel in its war against Hamas, as well as humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.

Trump on Thursday charged that Biden has “totally gone on the other side” and “dropped Israel.”

It’s not the first time Trump has used such rhetoric to condemn Jewish voters who pick Democrats. On Rosh Hashanah last year — one of the holiest days on the Jewish calendar — Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform accusing those who did not support him in 2020 of voting “to destroy America and Israel.”

“Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed false narratives!” the image read. “Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!”

In March of this year, Trump said in an interview that Jewish people who vote for Democrats “hate Israel" and hate “their religion,” and last month said that “any Jewish person who votes for a Democrat or votes for Biden should have their head examined.” His remarks were condemned by the White House, Biden’s reelection campaign and other advocates.

Biden, who has deep ties to the Jewish community dating back to his time representing Delaware in the Senate, visited Israel's Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem, in 2022, where he met with survivors and took part in a wreath laying ceremony. He has also condemned some of the protests at college campuses across the country and just this week offered a forceful condemnation of a rise in antisemitism at a Holocaust remembrance ceremony.

Trump has accused Biden of being weak on antisemitism, though just last week said that the Democratic president is running a “Gestapo administration,” his latest reference to Nazi Germany.

"They've done things that nobody thought – nobody's ever seen anything like it," Trump added.

Israel has said that Rafah is Hamas' last stronghold in Gaza, but several countries, including the U.S., have expressed alarm about the prospect of a full-scale ground invasion.