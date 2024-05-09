Former President Donald Trump’s youngest son is the latest member of the family to enter the political fray.

Barron Trump, 18, who graduates from high school this month, has been tapped to serve as an at-large delegate from Florida for the Republican National Convention. He will be one of the 125 delegates from the Sunshine State to cast a vote to formally nominate his father at the gathering in Milwaukee in July.

The news was first reported by NBC News.

Barron Trump will join his father’s eldest sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as well as his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump, as delegates, according to a list released by Florida’s Republican Party. Also on the list are Don Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Marvel chairman Ike Perlmutter, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Tiffany Trump’s husband Michael Boulos, and other donors and figures in the former president’s orbit.

“We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention,” Evan Power, chairman of Florida’s Republican Party, said in a statement.

The list underscores the prominence of Trump’s family in the Republican Party. Eric Trump’s wife, Lara, was recently named co-chair of the Republican National Committee. Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka, who served in his administration, was not on the list.

The convention will take place in Milwaukee — the most populous city in the crucial battleground state of Wisconsin — from July 15-18.

Barron Trump largely stayed out of the public eye while his father was in the White House and after his presidency. The judge overseeing the elder Trump’s hush money trial in New York said there would be no court on May 17 so he could attend Barron’s graduation.