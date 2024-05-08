Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday continued to highlight the issue of abortion on the campaign trail, warning at an event in Pennsylvania that the stakes for reproductive rights are high in November’s election.

Harris laid the blame for state-level abortion restrictions squarely at the feet of President Joe Biden’s predecessor: Donald Trump



Democrats and abortion advocates are hoping that a focus on abortion could bolster their chances of keeping the White House and expanding their control of Congress



“This is the moment we are in,” Harris said at a conversation on reproductive health in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, with Emmy-winning actor Sheryl Lee Ralph. “We witnessed, about two years ago, the highest court in our land, the court of Thurgood [Marshall] and RBG [Ruth Bader Ginsburg], take a Constitutional right that had been recognized from the people of America, from the women of America.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in 2022, which overturned Roe v. Wade, resulted in a patchwork of abortion restrictions in states nationwide and put the issue of abortion front and center in American electoral politics.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, 14 states have a total ban on abortion, while another seven have restrictions at or before 18 weeks. Another 20 have restrictions in place after 18 weeks, many of those at viability, the point in which a fetus can survive outside the uterus. (The 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which was also invalidated by Dobbs, banned abortion restrictions prior to viability.)

“We have witnessed in state after state after state laws being proposed and passed that criminalize health care providers,” Harris continued, specifically referencing a Texas law that could land a doctor or nurse who performs a non-emergency abortion in prison for life.

The vice president took umbrage with state-level abortion restrictions that make no exception for rape, incest or the life of the mother.

“The idea that these so-called leaders would say … to a survivor of a crime of violence to their body, a violation to their body, that you the survivor of that don’t have a right to make a decision about what happens to your body next? That’s immoral,” Harris said. “These are the kinds of things that are happening in our country.”

She laid the blame for state-level abortion restrictions squarely at the feet of President Joe Biden’s predecessor: Donald Trump.

“If you want to know who's to blame for where we are right now, a finger can be directly pointed at the former president,” Harris said. “The former president made it very clear and then did what he intended to do: He would pick three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe. And they did exactly as he intended.”

While Trump has touted his role in overturning Roe v. Wade, he said in a recently published interview with TIME magazine that “you don’t need a federal ban” on abortion, though he did not commit to vetoing one should it reach his desk in a hypothetical second term. In a recent interview with a local FOX affiliate in Detroit after a rally in Michigan, Trump said he believes “the abortion issue should be largely taken off the table because the individual states are doing what they are doing” after the fall of Roe.

“Most recently, you’ve heard him say and talk about the fact that he is ‘proud,’” Harris said. “Proud, I ask? That doctors and nurses can be jailed? That our daughters have fewer rights than ourselves and our mothers? Proud that people are suffering?”

“Understand again the significance of elections,” Harris said. “They matter. Elections matter. And it’s not only who sits in the White House — it is who is your United States Senator. Reelect Bob Casey!”

Democrats and abortion advocates are hoping that a focus on the issue — coupled with abortion-related ballot measures set for states like Florida, and others possible in battlegrounds like Arizona and Nevada — could bolster their chances of keeping the White House and expanding their control of Congress in the face of former President Donald Trump’s popularity in polling and a particularly difficult Senate map.

Since the ruling, initiatives expanding abortion access have prevailed every time they’ve been put on the ballot — including in traditionally red states like Kansas, Ohio and Kentucky — and Democrats have credited a renewed focus on reproductive health with victories in special elections and the 2022 midterms, during which several pundits and analysts predicted a so-called “red wave” of Republican wins.

Harris has emerged as the Biden administration’s chief advocate on the issue of abortion, traveling the country as part of a “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour. Wednesday’s stop comes one week after the vice president traveled to Jacksonville, Florida, hours after the state’s six-week abortion ban went into effect.

The vice president closed Wednesday’s event by making the case that “the course of our country for generations will be impacted by this election.”

“I think there’s something, frankly, quite perverse that has happened over the last several years, which is for some people to suggest that the measure of strength is based on who you beat down, instead of what we know that the true measure of strength is based on who you lift up,” Harris said. “And the strength of character in real leaders is also measured by the kind of character that has some level of concern and care about the suffering of other people and takes it upon themselves to do something about that.”

“As much as anything, that’s the contrast and the split-screen that is before us now that really does extend to the character of who we are as a nation, and all of that is at stake,” she continued.

“And let me tell you all something: We are going to win,” Harris added.

“Yes!” Ralph exclaimed, to applause. “Yes! We are going to win! Ladies and gentlemen, trust women, trust our vice president, Madam Vice President Kamala Harris!”