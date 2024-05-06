Columbia University has canceled its university-wide graduation ceremony set for May 15 in the wake of pro-Palestinian protests that have spread across college campuses around the country.

Instead, the university said it will hold ceremonies for individual schools, spanning across seven days from Friday, May 10 to Thursday, May 16.

“We are determined to give our students the celebration they deserve, and that they want. Our Deans and other colleagues who work directly with our students have been discussing plans with student leaders, and, most importantly, listening,” the university said in a statement Monday. “Based on their feedback, we have decided to make the centerpiece of our Commencement activities our Class Days and school-level ceremonies, where students are honored individually alongside their peers, rather than the University-wide ceremony that is scheduled for May 15.”

According to the university, the school ceremonies will not be held on the South Lawn of its Morningside Heights campus. The majority of the events will be held at Columbia’s Baker Athletics Complex, the school said.

"These past few weeks have been incredibly difficult for our community. Just as we are focused on making our graduation experience truly special, we continue to solicit student feedback and are looking at the possibility of a festive event on May 15 to take the place of the large, formal ceremony. We are eager to all come together for our graduates and celebrate our fellow Columbians as they, and we, look ahead to the future. We will share more in the coming days," the statement said.

A full lineup of Columbia University graduation ceremonies is below:

School Ceremonies Schedule

Friday, May 10

• 8:30 a.m. – Professional Studies, Morning Ceremony | Baker Athletics Complex

• 12:30 p.m. – Professional Studies, Afternoon Ceremony | Baker Athletics Complex

• 4:30 p.m. – Social Work | Baker Athletics Complex

• 5:30 p.m. – Columbia Climate School | The Forum

Saturday, May 11

• 8:00 a.m. – Business School, EMBA & PhD Candidates | Baker Athletics Complex

• 11:30 a.m. – Business School, MBA | Baker Athletics Complex

• Architecture, Planning and Preservation | St. Paul’s Chapel

• Your school will communicate the time and further details

Sunday, May 12

• 8:00 a.m. – Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, PhD | Baker Athletics Complex

• 10:00 a.m. – Baccalaureate Service | St. Paul’s Chapel

• 11:00 a.m. – Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, MA | Baker Athletics Complex

• 3:00 p.m. – The Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, Graduate Ceremony | Baker Athletics Complex

Monday, May 13

• 8:00 a.m. – Columbia School of General Studies | Baker Athletics Complex

• 11:45 a.m. – The Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, Undergraduate Ceremony | Baker Athletics Complex

• 3:30 p.m. – Law School | Baker Athletics Complex

• 7:30 p.m. – International and Public Affairs | Baker Athletics Complex

Tuesday, May 14

• 9:30 a.m. – Columbia College | Baker Athletics Complex

• 10:00 a.m. – School of Nursing | The Armory

• 10:00 a.m. – Physical Therapy | Alumni Auditorium, CUIMC

• 3:30 p.m. – Genetic Counseling | VEC 201, CUIMC

• 4:00 p.m. – Mailman School of Public Health | The Armory

• 5:00 p.m. – Business School, MS | David Geffen Hall, Manhattanville Campus

• Teachers College | United Palace Theatre

• Varying times

Wednesday, May 15

• 12:00 p.m. – Journalism School | Roone Arledge Auditorium, Lerner Hall

• 2:00 p.m. – Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons | The Armory

• 4:00 p.m. – Barnard College | Radio City Music Hall

• 7:00 p.m. – School of the Arts | Roone Arledge Auditorium, Lerner Hall

• Teachers College | United Palace Theatre

• Varying times

Thursday, May 16

• 10:00 a.m. – Occupational Therapy | Alumni Auditorium, CUIMC

• 10:30 a.m. – Dental Medicine, Predoctoral | The Armory

• 2:00 p.m. – Institute of Human Nutrition | Alumni Auditorium, CUIMC • 4:00 p.m. – Dental Medicine, Postdoctoral | The Armory