President Joe Biden on Monday spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid signs Israel is taking its first step toward its long-pledged invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, in a move that could defy objections from the U.S. and mark an escalation in the seven-month old war.

A readout from the call provided by the White House noted Biden “reiterated his clear position on Rafah.” The White House has said it doesn’t support a full ground operation without a plan to protect the more than one million civilians who are taking refuge in the city.

The call came just hours before Biden was set to meet with Jordan’s King Abdullah II over lunch at the White House. It also came ahead of Hamas saying it will accept a cease-fire deal brokered by Egypt and Qatar, potentially bringing an end to the monthslong conflict. Israel has not yet commented on the proposal.

The U.S. and Egypt, along with Qatar, have been working for months to shore up such a deal, with talks continuing in Doha on Monday, according to the White House. Biden informed the prime minister about the status of efforts to secure a cease-fire and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The Biden administration last week emphasized that its fate is currently in the hands of Hamas, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging the militant group to take the “extraordinarily generous” proposal by Israel.

But Netanyau also has continued to insist that an invasion of Rafah is the necessary next step in its campaign to eliminate Hamas, despite international opposition, including from the U.S.

The Israeli army ordered tens of thousands of civilians in the city to begin evacuating, signaling that a possible invasion was imminent.

Biden has faced pushback on the international stage, as well as some at home in the form of protests at college campuses nationwide, over his continued support of Israel as the Palestinian death toll has risen and the humanitarian crisis worsened.

Jordan’s Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan, who is of Palestinian descent, said the world is getting “mixed messages” from the U.S. amid the war in an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation" on Sunday.

“On the one hand, the U.S. is demanding that more aid rightfully go back into Gaza. At the same time, they're- they're denying that the starvation is intentional,” she said.

“There's an expression of concern over civilian deaths, but at the same time, there's a provision of offensive weapons to Israel that are used against Palestinians,” she continued.

The Biden administration recently has emphasized the need to get more humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory. Netanyahu on the call with Biden agreed to ensure the Kerem Shalom crossing is open for humanitarian assistance, according to the White House.

Biden also marked Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, on Monday’s call, according to the White House, pledging to act against antisemitism.

“The two leaders discussed the shared commitment of Israel and the United States to remember the six million Jews who were systematically targeted and murdered in the Holocaust, one of the darkest chapters in human history, and to forcefully act against antisemitism and all forms of hate-fueled violence,” the readout read.

Biden is set to give the keynote speech at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Days of Remembrance ceremony in the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday.