COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person has died after falling from the stands at Ohio Stadium during Ohio State University’s graduation on Sunday, according to a university statement.

“We are aware of an incident at the stadium during today’s commencement. An individual fell from the stands. They are deceased. We have no additional details to share at this time. Police and emergency responders are on scene,” said Ben Johnson, assistant vice president at Ohio State University, in a statement.

Johnson said counseling and other support resources will be available for anyone affected by the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.