President Joe Biden, who is traveling to North Carolina on Thursday for remarks about the economy, will visit with the families of four law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty earlier this week while serving a warrant.

In Wilmington, Biden is set to announce that his administration is providing an additional $3 billion in federal funding to replace lead pipes, on top of the $5.8 billion already allocated for water infrastructure projects nationwide, but the president will first pay his respects to the families of the slain officers in Charlotte.

The four officers were killed earlier when a wanted man opened fire on a joint agency task force that had come to arrest him on a warrant for possession of a firearm as an ex-felon, and fleeing to elude capture. They were identified as Sam Poloche and William Elliott of the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections; Charlotte-Mecklenburg Officer Joshua Eyer; and Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks.

"They were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing on Wednesday. "When they put on the uniform and the badge every day, they are putting their lives on the line, and they made the ultimate sacrifice. We pray for them, we pray for their families and others who were injured as a result of this senseless violence."

The visit comes just one week after the president visited with the grieving families of two police officers who were killed in upstate New York: Lieutenant Michael Hoosock and Officer Michael Jensen, who were killed while looking for a driver who fled a traffic stop. After a speech in Syracuse celebrating a $6.1 billion federal investment for Micron to bolster semiconductor production in Central New York, Biden met with relatives of both of the officers’ families.