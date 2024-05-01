Former President Donald Trump spent his weekly day off from his Manhattan hush money criminal trial at a Wisconsin campaign rally on Wednesday railing against the judge and pushing back on Democrats’ argument that Republican restrictions on abortion are too harsh.

He did so by accusing Judge Juan Merchan of being “crooked” and by falsely accusing Democrats of wanting abortion policies that “will allow execution of a baby even after birth.”

There is no policy proposal by Democrats to execute infants after birth. Killing a newborn is illegal, as is murder of a person of any age, throughout the entire United States.

“You have a situation where the Democrats will allow it in the seventh, eighth, ninth month, and will allow execution of a baby even after birth,” Trump said in Waukesha, Wisc. “When you can do abortion, or killing or execution, at that point in a lifecycle, you just can't do that.”

Abortions at or after 21 weeks of pregnancy “are uncommon and represent 1% of all abortions in the U.S.,” according to the healthcare nonprofit KFF. They are only legal in some states, KFF said in a report earlier this year.

Democrats have hit Trump hard on abortion policy, pinning the most extreme state laws and proposals on the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee. The former president enjoys bragging about appointing three of the six conservative justices who made up the Supreme Court majority that overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, but has tried to distance himself from his party’s more unpopular ideas.

In a magazine interview published on Tuesday, Trump said he would leave it up to the states if they wanted to monitor womens’ pregnancies and prosecute them for abortions.

Trump’s remarks in Wisconsin came on the day Florida’s six-week abortion ban kicked in and the day Arizona lawmakers were working to repeal a near-total abortion ban that took effect earlier this year that was written in 1864.

“Here’s what a second Trump term looks like: more bans, more suffering, less freedom,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in Jacksonville earlier on Wednesday, speaking out against the Florida ban. “As of this morning, four million women in this state woke up with fewer reproductive freedoms than they had last night. This is the new reality under a Trump abortion ban.”

The politics of abortion are not in Trump’s favor: two-thirds of Americans, including 67% of independents, would support a federal law codifying the right to an abortion, according to a February poll from KFF. And last month, Fox News found a record high number of voters — 59% — believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

But he tried to insist to his supporters in Wisconsin on Wednesday that the elimination of a federal right to an abortion, a goal sought for half a century by conservatives, was a political winner.

“From the great legal experts to everybody: Democrats, Republicans, liberals, conservatives, they wanted to get abortion out of the federal government. Everybody wanted that. That was uniform,” Trump said. “Basically the states decide on abortion, and people are absolutely thrilled with the way that's going on.”

“I think we did a very good job,” he added. “You think that was on the teleprompter? I don't think so. I don't think so. No, I thought it was a good thing to talk about.”

Trump was in Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon before another rally in Michigan that evening. But on Thursday, he will be back in a Manhattan criminal courtroom to be present for the first of his four criminal prosecutions to go to trial. On Tuesday, the judge on the case fined the former president -- the first in U.S. history to be criminally tried -- $9,000 and held him in contempt for repeated violations of a gag order prohibiting public attacks by Trump on witnesses and the judge’s family members.

“I have a crooked judge. He's a totally conflicted judge,” Trump said after insisting “there’s no crime.”

“Can you imagine my mother and father saying, ‘I can't believe it, my son got indicted more than Al Capone. Scarface,'" he added.

Trump has said Merchan is biased because of his daughter, who works as a Democratic Party operative. Merchan, who has insisted he can be impartial, also donated $15 to Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Trump faces 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in an alleged attempt to unduly influence the 2016 presidential election by paying off an adult film actress who says she had an affair with the married business mogul a decade earlier.

“Every time the radical left Democrats, Marxists, communists and fascists indict me, I consider it a great badge of honor. Thank you very much. Because I'm being indicted for you,” Trump said to cheers. “In the end, they’re not after me. They're after you. I just happened to be standing in the way and I always will.”