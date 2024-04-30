House Democratic leadership announced Tuesday that their conference will intervene to oppose far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s motion to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., if put up for a vote.

“We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion to Vacate the Chair,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., said in a statement. "If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed.”

Democrats had previously indicated that they could come to Johnson's rescue should the Louisiana Republican put forward a long-stalled bill to provide aid to Ukraine. Given the House's passage of the bill earlier this month and swift signature into law by President Joe Biden after quick Senate action, their intervention appeared all but assured.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.