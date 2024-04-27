LEESBURG, Fla. — Bikefest rolled into Leesburg Friday, bringing with it potentially thousands of people.

The event not only revs up the community, but the entire state as people from all over the county come to visit Leesburg for Bikefest, which kicked off Friday and runs through Sunday.

Business owners say they are keeping busy and are welcoming as many people as they can.

Melissa McCracken, the co-owner of McCracken’s Irish Pub, said her 31-person staff is ready for the influx of customers.

“A lot of them are working doubles," she said. "A lot of them are excited to work doubles because they want to make those tips. Our team in the kitchen is killing it. They’re in a great mood."

McCracken said she expects nearly a thousand customers to come through the doors over the next few days.

“I love to hear the rumble of the bikes going down the street as I’m taking a tables order,” McCracken said.

For the bikers visiting, they say they're ready to have a good time.

“It’s an excuse to get out and ride my bike kind of deal,” said Bikefest attendee Rohan Ramsingh.

Ramsingh said he enjoys the environment of the event — he came last year and wanted to make sure he didn’t miss it.

“I’m here to enjoy the festivities, check out the band, and see the vendors here,” Ramsingh said.

He said the sense of community means a lot to him. And as a veteran, he found peace of mind with his bike, which has allowed him to keep doing what he loves, being out on the road.

He did want to make sure everyone does their part to stay safe this weekend as well.

“We live and Florida and there’s probably more bike accidents here than anywhere else in the United States," Ramsingh said. "I think alcohol is a contributor of that. I don’t drink when I’m driving or riding."

Lake County officials echo the same message, as safety remains a top priority.

“With these events we stay in the background," said Lake County public information officer Sarah Lux. "We’re not interrupting your fun. But as long as the events going on, we’re going to have people here to make sure everyone can stay safe and hydrated.”

Sarah Lux said there would be no shortage of first responders out and about during the event.

“All of our public safety crews are in the back," she said. "They’re ready to go with first aid, they’re ready to help people, but they want you to have fun instead."