COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new H2Ohio partnership that involves the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Intel aims to improve water quality in the Licking Watershed.

What You Need To Know ODNR said one of Intel's missions was to invest in local watersheds in which they operate, which led to the partnership



ODNR's part in the H2Ohio program is to focus on restoring and creating wetlands, which will help filter nutrients that are causing water quality issues, such as algal blooms



The Licking River floodplain project aims to restore 90 acres of retired farmland that are along the Licking River

H2Ohio is a statewide water quality initiative to improve Ohio's waterways. ODNR said one of Intel's missions was to invest in local watersheds in which they operate, which led to the partnership.

“Water means business here in Ohio, and we are excited about partnering with Intel on an H2Ohio project that aligns with a mission we are both dedicated to — protecting our water,” said Gov. Mike DeWine in a press release. “I appreciate that Intel cares as much as we do about the quality of Ohio’s water.”

ODNR's part in the H2Ohio program is to focus on restoring and creating wetlands, which will help filter nutrients that are causing water quality issues, such as algal blooms.

The Licking River floodplain project aims to restore 90 acres of retired farmland that are along the Licking River, according to ODNR. Once they are restored and there's a floodplain wetland, ODNR said it will capture nutrients like phosphorus, nitrogen and sediment in flood waters, preventing them from contaminating the Licking River. The river flows into Dillion Lake Reservoir, which eventually goes into the Ohio River.

“As we continue building a bright future in the Silicon Heartland, Intel is committed to upholding the highest sustainability standards in Ohio with its investments and innovations,” Intel Chief Global Operations Officer Keyvan Esfarjani said in a press release. “This historic water restoration project will support the local watershed, and when combined with Intel’s investment in onsite water treatment, conservation and reuse efforts, will further strengthen Ohio’s watersheds.”

ODNR has overseen 170 H2Ohio wetland projects since 2019, which have led to 15,000 acres of habitat restoration.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Intel as we continue to carry out our mission to improve water quality around Ohio,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “By protecting our vital water supply, these wetlands embody the kind of conservation work ODNR has been doing for 75 years.”

Intel is building a $20 billion manufacturing plant in New Albany, which is expected to be completed by 2026. It is the state's largest private sector investment.