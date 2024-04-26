President Joe Biden sat down for a surprise interview in New York with iconic radio host Howard Stern on SiriusXM on Friday. The interview was announced just minutes before the two went on the air.

Friday's sitdown marks Stern's first interview with a sitting president. The longtime radio host -- and one-time New York libertarian gubernatorial candidate -- interviewed Donald Trump numerous times through the years before he became president, and sat down with 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton for an extensive interview in 2019.

The early part of the interview was largely based on Biden's background, running through his introduction in politics. Stern, who has three daughters, appeared to grow emotional when discussing the accident that resulted in the death of Biden's first wife, Neilia, and infant daughter, Naomi.

"We are thrilled that President Biden chose Howard Stern. It's just another reminder that Howard is in a league of his own, regularly lauded as the world's best interviewer," SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz said in a statement. "At SiriusXM we are proud to offer distinct and varied insights and commentary spanning the political spectrum. Howard Stern has been must-listen audio on SiriusXM for nearly two decades and today's interview with President Biden will be just another reason why that's the case – I encourage everyone to tune in."

The interview comes one day after a report from POLITICO was published about tension between Biden's White House and The New York Times stemming from Biden's refusal to sit with the paper of record for an interview. The Times pushed back on the report, but condemned the president for not sitting for interviews with traditional media outlets, calling it "troubling that President Biden has so actively and effectively avoided questions from independent journalists during his term."

"It is true that The Times has sought an on-the-record interview with Mr. Biden, as it has done with all presidents going back more than a century," the New York Times said in a statement. "If the president chooses not to sit down with The Times because he dislikes our independent coverage, that is his right, and we will continue to cover him fully and fairly either way."

However, in meetings with Vice President Harris and other administration officials, the publisher of The Times focused instead on a higher principle: That systematically avoiding interviews and questions from major news organizations doesn’t just undermine an important norm, it also establishes a dangerous precedent that future presidents can use to avoid scrutiny and accountability," the statement continues. "That is why [NYT publisher A.G.] Sulzberger has repeatedly urged the White House to have the president sit down with The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, CNN and other major independent news organizations that millions of Americans rely on to understand their government."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.