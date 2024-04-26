COLUMBUS, Ohio — H2Ohio, the state's water-quality initiative, is expanding beyond northwest Ohio and to all 88 counties.

What You Need To Know H2Ohio was created in 2019 The program aims to reduce algal blooms, improve wastewater infrastructure and prevent lead contamination Each week, Spectrum News 1 anchor Chuck Ringwalt and agriculture expert Andy Vance discuss an aspect of the state's agricultural landscape

According to the state, $270 million will be invested throughout this year.

“H2Ohio is now firmly established in northwest Ohio, giving us the opportunity to take this program to other parts of the state,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a release. “We appreciate the commitment that our current H2Ohio farmers have shown to protecting Lake Erie, and we look forward to engaging more producers across Ohio on how they can contribute to cleaner water throughout the state.”

"We've gotten proof of concept that the H2Ohio plan is working,” Agriculture Expert Andy Vance said.

If you'd like to participate in the program, you can contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District.

If you'd like to participate in the program, you can contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District.