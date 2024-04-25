Xerox is set to end its print manufacturing operations in Webster at the end of June.

Xerox representatives confirm that the plan is part of a company-wide effort to streamline production and increase efficiency.

They say the webster facility will act as a site for spare parts while still producing toner and photoreceptors.

There's no word yet how this will impact workers at the site, though Xerox says it's working with union leaders.

The company released a statement that said, in part:

"We are committed to providing support for affected employees and treating all employees with dignity, respect, and appreciation."