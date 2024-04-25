WORCESTER, Mass. - A proposal to tear down a restaurant and two-story building at Piccadilly Plaza on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester is no longer happening.

Two years ago, we reported American East Coast II LLC planned to build a bank and Starbucks both with drive-thrus, but they said the city declined to approve those plans.

Now they're shifting course and renovating the existing property to bring in new tenants.

"There has definitely been more activity going on in the commercial world, whether it's retail office” said Dusty Burke, sales associate for American Commerical Real Estate Company. “We're almost fully leased here. We have 2,000 square feet left on our retail first floor and about 3000 square feet of office left out of I think 24,000 leasable square feet in the center. So, yeah, we definitely think that there's been a revitalization."

American East Coast II LLC bought the property for more than $3 million in December 2020.

The plaza was built in 1987.