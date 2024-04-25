LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County homeowners can expect a higher tax bill this November following this year’s property value assessment.

What You Need To Know Jefferson County property values are on the rise



Values rose $9 billion this year, $5.9 billion of which comes from residential properties



2024 assessments will be available in late May



The PVA office encourages people to appeal if they feel there is an error

Each year, the county reassesses a quarter of the county. This year encompasses neighborhoods from Butchertown to Fisherville, affecting around 97,000 properties.

The Jefferson County Property Value Assessment (PVA) office reports a rise of $5.9 billion in the value of homes in this section of the county. For all properties, it totals approximately $9 billion in new value, for a cumulative assessment roll of $92.5 billion.

“The total value for residential property is $60.8 billion and overall increase in residential of $5.9 billion compared to last year,” said Jefferson County Property Value Administrator Colleen Younger.

Younger said her office sets the new rates based on the market and is mandated by the state to do so, encouraging anyone who disagrees with their new assessed value to appeal.

“Anything that is deferred maintenance, anything that is outdated or has what we call 'functional obsolescence,' please document because that is going to substantiate your case” Younger said, "If you can do that, you're going to win.”

Last year, the value of property in the western part of the county rose $6 billion.

The window to make an appeal opens April 26 at noon and goes through May 20. The appeal must be made online with the PVA’s office, but in-person assistance is being offered at these locations:

PVA Office - 815 W. Market St., Suite 400

In-office appointments (502-574-6224) Monday to Friday (April 26 to May 20); Saturdays (May 11 and 18)

Jeffersontown Regional Library Branch

April 26 - May 20

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Highlands/Shelby Park Library Branch

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between April 26 - May 20

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Matthews Eline Library

Tuesdays and Thursdays between April 26 - May 20

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Evening Assistance

St. Matthews City Hall - May 7, 5-7 p.m.

Jeffersontown City Hall - May 14, 5-7 p.m.

For help with appeals, call the PVA at 502-574-6224. Additional information can be found on the Jefferson County PVA's website.