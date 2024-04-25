LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County homeowners can expect a higher tax bill this November following this year’s property value assessment.
Each year, the county reassesses a quarter of the county. This year encompasses neighborhoods from Butchertown to Fisherville, affecting around 97,000 properties.
The Jefferson County Property Value Assessment (PVA) office reports a rise of $5.9 billion in the value of homes in this section of the county. For all properties, it totals approximately $9 billion in new value, for a cumulative assessment roll of $92.5 billion.
“The total value for residential property is $60.8 billion and overall increase in residential of $5.9 billion compared to last year,” said Jefferson County Property Value Administrator Colleen Younger.
Younger said her office sets the new rates based on the market and is mandated by the state to do so, encouraging anyone who disagrees with their new assessed value to appeal.
“Anything that is deferred maintenance, anything that is outdated or has what we call 'functional obsolescence,' please document because that is going to substantiate your case” Younger said, "If you can do that, you're going to win.”
Last year, the value of property in the western part of the county rose $6 billion.
The window to make an appeal opens April 26 at noon and goes through May 20. The appeal must be made online with the PVA’s office, but in-person assistance is being offered at these locations:
PVA Office - 815 W. Market St., Suite 400
- In-office appointments (502-574-6224) Monday to Friday (April 26 to May 20); Saturdays (May 11 and 18)
Jeffersontown Regional Library Branch
- April 26 - May 20
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Highlands/Shelby Park Library Branch
- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between April 26 - May 20
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
St. Matthews Eline Library
- Tuesdays and Thursdays between April 26 - May 20
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Evening Assistance
- St. Matthews City Hall - May 7, 5-7 p.m.
- Jeffersontown City Hall - May 14, 5-7 p.m.
For help with appeals, call the PVA at 502-574-6224. Additional information can be found on the Jefferson County PVA's website.