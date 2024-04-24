MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin businesses will get a chance to showcase their work to over 50,000 people during Convention Fest at the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) this summer.

The event will be held outside the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee.

If you are interested in applying to be a vendor during the RNC, click here

“There are going to be over 100-plus vendors, and it’s going to be located right outside of the Baird Center and it’s an opportunity for all of these vendors to bring their products to a national level,” said Janiyah Thomas, director of media relations for the RNC.

Applications for the event were released by the Host Committee. Thomas said it’s a free opportunity for Wisconsin businesses to set up shop inside the convention campus.

“The importance of the event is for our local businesses to be able to showcase their products to the delegates as well as for the delegates to get a feel and a sense for the history, culture and politics of Milwaukee.”

Peggy Williams-Smith is the CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. She said Convention Fest is a unique opportunity for Wisconsin businesses.

Williams-Smith said it gives the businesses that aren’t located near the convention a chance to show off their products.

“This gives an opportunity for those who may not be directly affected throughout the convention to have an opportunity to showcase their restaurant, what they sell, their goods, their retail items to all of the people who are coming from all over our 50 states and 6 territories,” said Williams-Smith.

Thomas said she believes the added energy outside the Baird Center will boost the excitement for the evening events.

“The vendors will be outside in the afternoon before the official programming starts, so I think this is a great way to build up enthusiasm and energy for the crowd before they head into the official programming for the actual convention,” said Thomas.