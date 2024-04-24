U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr., who represented New Jersey in the House of Representatives for six terms, has died at 65, Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed Wednesday.

Payne's death was first reported by the New Jersey Globe.

Payne was first elected in 2012 to replace his father, Rep. Donald M. Payne, who represented New Jersey in the House from 1989 until his death in March of that year. Payne won a special election to fill out the remainder of his late father's term, as well as the regular election to serve a full two-year term.

