AUSTIN, Texas — Chicago-based chain Foxtrot Market announced Tuesday that it was boarding up all of its stores, including four locations in Austin and four in Dallas.

The company announced the closure of its 33 Foxtrot and two Dom’s Kitchen & Market locations on Tuesday, and it shut down all of its stores the same day. The upscale coffee and boutique grocery store chain had stores in Illinois, Texas and Washington, D.C.

“This decision has not been made lightly, and we understand the impact it will have on you, our loyal customers, as well as our dedicated team members,” a statement from the company said. “We want to express our sincerest gratitude for your support and patronage throughout the years.”

Eater Chicago reported that employees were informed of the shuttering Tuesday morning through a conference call between store management and corporate.

Back in November, Foxtrot merged with Dom’s Kitchen & Market, which is also based in Chicago, under the name Outfox Hospitality.

“We understand that this news may come as a shock, and we apologize for any inconvenience it may cause. We genuinely appreciate your understanding during this challenging time,” the statement said.

Foxtrot’s website appears to be no longer active, with only a statement announcing the closure posted on the site.

According to Dom’s website, all operations ceased Tuesday, including the expiration of all Foxtrot account credits and member perks.

Austin locations:

4818 Burnet Road (Opened February 2023)

1804 South First St. (Opened June 2023)

301 West Second St. (Opened July 2023)

2270 Guadalupe St. (Opened August 2023)

Dallas locations: