CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland announced Wednesday that West Side Market is officially under new management.

Starting Wednesday, West Side Market is being operated by the Cleveland Public Market Corporation, which is an independent nonprofit created by Mayor Justin Bibb's administration. The nonprofit came to be after the administration evaluated the needs of West Side Market, as well as to achieve the goal of aligning the market's operating model with the nationwide best practices for public markets.

“West Side Market is one of our city’s jewels and transitioning to nonprofit management will help with more efficient management operations, fundraising, and connecting the West Side Market to our neighborhoods,” said Bibb in a press release.

The city explained that under the new terms of the agreement signed between CPMC and the City of Cleveland, the city retains ownership of West Side Market's facilities and land. CPMC will manage the market's operations, create and market new public programs, oversee renovations and upgrades, and fundraise for capital projects, according to the city.

“City Council understands the important role West Side Market has and is excited for the Market to play an even bigger role in the lives of Clevelanders across the City in the future,” said Council President Blaine Griffin in a press release. “We look forward to working with CPMC to connect our residents to the Market.”

David Abbott, president of CPMC Board, said the new ownership is a big step for West Side Market.

“We are looking forward to launching a capital campaign this year to fundraise for major capital improvements needed to restore the Market and make it the best market in America," Abbott said in a press release.

The inaugural CPMC team members helping to operate the market include:

Tiffany-Allen White, director of operations

Liz Andjeski, finance and office manager

Camille Rose Dickson, director of development and partnerships

Patrick Evans, director of marketing

Demarco Jones, assistant director of operations

Gabe Fedor, merchant and leasing coordinator

“I’m excited about the passionate team we’ve brought on to set the foundation for this next chapter for West Side Market,” said CPMC Executive Director Rosemary Mudry. “We’re going to be nimble and responsive to the Market’s needs. We’re all looking forward to learning a great deal in the coming months as we work with the City, merchants, and customers.”

