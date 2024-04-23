The Senate on Tuesday is returning from recess to take up a long-awaited $95 billion aid package that will deliver foreign assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific allies, including Taiwan.

The House of Representatives over the weekend passed the package of four bills — including one that could impose a ban on popular social media app TikTok — in widely bipartisan fashion after months of inaction in the lower chamber, despite infighting within the narrow Republican majority that could cost House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., his job.

The measure would give $61 billion in aid for Ukraine as it repels Russia’s invasion, $26 billion for Israel in its fight against Hamas in Gaza, $8 billion for Indo-Pacific allies to counter China’s growing influence in the region, as well as force a ban on TikTok unless its China-based parent company divests itself from the app; it also includes sanctions on Russia, China and Iran and a provision that will allow for the seizure of Russian assets to benefit Ukraine’s rebuilding in the aftermath of Moscow’s invasion.

Of the $61 billion for Ukraine, a significant portion will go toward replenishing dwindling U.S. weapons stockpiles, while giving Kyiv nearly $14 billion for the purchase of weapons, as well as $9 billion in “forgivable loans” for economic assistance.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after speaking with President Joe Biden on Monday, the package will boost the country’s “air defense … long-range and artillery capabilities.”

“I appreciate President Biden's unwavering support for Ukraine and true global leadership,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media on Monday. “I also noted the bill's bipartisan support and the personal contributions of Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to its passage.

More than $9 billion of the Israel funding will go toward humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

The first vote on the measure will take place Tuesday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced over the weekend following the House’s passage of the funding.

“The House has acted, now it’s the Senate’s turn, and the finish line is now in sight,” Schumer said Saturday. “To our friends in Ukraine, to our allies in NATO, to our allies in Israel, and to civilians around the world in need of aid: rest assured America will deliver yet again.”

President Joe Biden has vowed to quickly sign the bill into law as soon as it clears the Senate. It’s possible lawmakers in the upper chamber could pass the bill as soon as Tuesday night, though it could stretch into Wednesday evening depending on if some Republicans draw out the process due to opposition.

There are some lawmakers who have said they’d like to add amendments to the bill, but they are likely to fail amid widespread support for Israel and Ukraine aid from both parties in the Senate.

“The national security of the United States depends on the willingness of its leaders to build, sustain, and exercise hard power,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a staunch supporter of Ukraine aid, said Saturday. “I make no apology for taking these linked threats seriously or for urging the Biden administration and my colleagues in Congress to do the same.”