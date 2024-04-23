ORLANDO, Fla. — The early childhood care and education industry is “in serious trouble and unable to meet childcare needs” of all working parents and children in Orange County, according to a new study in Orange County.

What You Need To Know A new study in Orange County details the nationwide childcare crisis revealing “alarming challenges” to access it Despite low teacher pay, Mrs. Brenda Mobley, who works in a classroom filled with young minds, says working with kids fuels her purpose



New data shows “chronically low teacher salaries and competition from other employers” has led to a shortage of teachers, reducing available childcare spots, resulting in longer waitlists

The study, funded by Helios Education Foundation, is in partnership with the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County.

K-Ready Community Project ran the research, report writing and production for 18 months. It details the nationwide childcare crisis, revealing “alarming challenges” to access it. In response, the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County says it’s now a matter of being proactive to tackle those issues.

On a busy week in Orlando, in a classroom full of energy, Mrs. Brenda Mobley works the room filled with young minds.

“My gift is my teaching,” she said.

Despite low teacher pay, she says working with kids fuels her purpose. She can make lesson plans around anything.

According to new research funded by Helios Education Foundation, $25,000 is the 2022 median annual earnings for childcare workers in metro Orlando. Fifty-three percent of childcare workers nationally are enrolled in public benefit programs.

“I’m really managing because I’m married,” said Mobley. “It’s the truth about having another income. Just the teacher’s income Mrs. Brenda would not survive.”

New data shows that “chronically low teacher salaries and competition from other employers” has led to a shortage of teachers, reducing available childcare spots, resulting in longer wait lists.

Dr. Wanda Barkley, who owns Early Education Station, finds herself working front desk at times.

“Kids, they shape our future,” said Barkley.

Barkley says her shop has a waiting list of kids. New research lays out that existing providers are grappling with financial viability issues, putting current spots at risk, and compromising quality. All childcare providers in Orange County combined have an estimated 1,000 teacher openings, and 74% of providers are hiring. Barkley says it’s critical to allocate funding for early childhood education.

“We are the caregivers, the educators that take care of these children. However, were the lowest paid, so this is something that were fighting with every day. Our teachers love these kids,” she said.

Barkley is having to help pay rent, car notes, food, and basic needs for some of her teachers.

The research highlights solutions to address the childcare crisis, like supporting providers in pilot areas, having paid internships and placement, public, philanthropic, and private grants, and additional government funding and policies.

“If you look at inflation and the cost of living now, sometimes when I look at my payroll, I don’t understand how the teachers survive,” she said.

The research also highlighted other solutions to address the childcare crisis:

Providing shared services and coaching to improve financial stability of pilot cohorts

Assistance for new recruits

Improving pay, benefits, and career supports for teachers and providers

One Early Education Station parent feels childcare should be at the forefront of the legislator’s minds. She says paying for childcare takes up 45% of her monthly pay.

“It’s been a struggle for me to be honest with you,” said Patreina Fredericks-Hunt, whose son attends Early Education Station. “I’ve been to the point where I’ve had to ask my mortgage company for an extension. I’ve been to the point where I’ve had to ask for an extension. It’s been to the point where I’ve gone to pantries to help me, to feed myself and Joshua.”