PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Pete Beach City Commission is expected to vote Tuesday night on whether the beachfront TradeWinds Island Resorts expansion will be cleared to move forward.

Hotel officials have a $500-million, 20-year expansion project planned.

A vote was scheduled to take place during a meeting on April 15 but it ran more than eight hours before commissioners agreed to pick it back up this week.

Plans for the massive renovation include three new hotel towers with more than 600 additional rooms, three swimming pools, parking garages, and a glass bottom observation deck that’s open to the public.

A number of TradeWinds employees packed last week’s commission meeting to speak in favor of the project, including Raymond Brooks, who also lives in St. Pete Beach.

“I think we’re just improving this community and improving the beach,” Brooks said. “I think it’s a win-win for both the TradeWinds organization and the citizens of St. Pete Beach.”

However, a number of residents have been pushing back against the plans, saying they’re concerned about increased traffic, a strain on resources, and what the resort re-design will do to beach views.

Claudine Reece, a beach resident, said she feels the commission hasn’t fully heard their concerns.

“It’s a strategy for the hoteliers when they are putting in a proposal that they basically filibuster our commissioners,” she said. “What that means is our residents don’t get to speak and have public comment until 6-8 hours into the meeting.

“The meeting might last until 2:30 a.m. and the developers know this. We have elderly residents and they’re not going to stay for that whole time. Other people work, so they also fall off.”

Tonight’s meeting is expected to pick up at the commissioner's deliberation portion. A formal vote is scheduled to follow.