Laura Wolfe started a handcrafted skincare small business called Waves of Caring about 10 years ago, and had her own storefront for three years.

“It's exhausting doing that by myself. And I’ve done craft fairs and again, they're just exhausting,” Wolfe said.

When walking through the Poughkeepsie Galleria last fall, Wolfe learned of Lo’Kel-Li Vendor Market. It’s home to 30 to 35 small business vendors.

Three women founded the organization when they saw a need for vendors to have an affordable space to sell their products.

“The purpose is to grow small businesses and show them that we're here to help,” said Lorraine Perez, an owner of Lo’Kel-Li Vendor Market.

According to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), New York has the second-worst property taxes in the country, which makes renting or owning space for small businesses expensive.

“Rent is going to be what it is. Unfortunately, it's New York state. New York state has high costs. And thankfully, we've been blessed to be able to function the way we've been functioning and helping as many businesses as we can,” Perez said.

The NFIB also said small business optimism reached its lowest level since 2012 last month with inflation being the top problem.

“No one understands the costs and the things that you have to do to be able to get there. The sacrifices, being away from family, the time that you have to put in the sleepless nights,” Perez said.

The small business vendors at Lo’Kel-Li Vendor Market make 100% of their commission and can come and go as they please.

Perez and her co-founders volunteer to staff and sell products for the vendors when they can’t be there.

“We are renting space here, but it's still your business. You still have to promote your business,” said Christina Plate, owner of Hens & Chicks by Christina and Christina’s Closet.

“It's all local businesses. It's a network of people who help each other, and it's a place where you can send your customers,” Wolfe said.

New York is the worst state in the country for individual income tax, according to the NFIB, which is how many small businesses pay their taxes.

The goal of this market is to help alleviate some stressors that small business owners deal with.