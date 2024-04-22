On Monday, Maui Chocolate Tour in Lahaina reopened its “bean to bar” tours, according to a news release.

The Hawaii Farm Project has run the tours at the Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate since 2019, but stopped after the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire.

Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate is located mauka of Honoapiilani Highway. Its facilities were spared by wildfire, but the farm was damaged by strong winds, according to Hawaii Public Radio.

“After months of working towards recovery in our community following the wildfires that devastated our beloved Lahaina town, I am excited to announce that we are now reopening the Maui Chocolate Tour with our partners at Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate,” said Mary Britton, chief operating officer of Hawaii Farm Project, in a news release.

On the tour, an expert guide takes participants through 20 acres of cacao trees, giving them hands-on opportunities to harvest and taste chocolate.

Now, participants may also choose to do a new 90-minute “Chocolate Factory Experience,” where they get a behind-the-scenes look at how cacao is turned into chocolate. Guests will get to taste samples from intermediate stages, as they watch the process unfold. They will also receive a $25 gift card to use in the cafe or store.

Every Sunday, a Maui nonprofit will be featured and all proceeds from the Sunday Factory Experience will be donated to the local nonprofit.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to reopen one of Hawaii’s most distinctive and enjoyable farm tours, as well as debut a brand-new chocolate experience, made possible by the support of both the community and through the dedication of our incredible staff and guides,” said Britton.

The Maui Chocolate Tour costs $85 and the Chocolate Factory Experience costs $125.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke covers the Hawaiian Islands for Spectrum News Hawaii. Email her at michelle.brodervandyke@charter.com.