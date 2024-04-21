WORCESTER, Mass. - A weekend start to this year's playoffs for the Bruins and Celtics has led to great business for Quinn's Irish Pub in Worcester.

"Playoffs come with a different intensity, a different atmosphere and a different level of energy from the consumers," said Quinn's Irish Pub Bartender Ron Miller. "So it's great for us. They come, they love having a good time, we love having them here and it works out great for everyone."

"So there'll be times when we add floor staff, put on a swing shift, add a person depending on the days," said Miller. "Sunday we'll have a good crowd, we'll have a busser, we'll have food runners that come in so we're ready to go for that."

It's a special time for many Boston sports fans.

"Go Celtics!" said patron Aubree Kline.

"This is the year we got to win it. If we don't win it, it's honestly sadly a bust," said patron Brian Kelly. "But I think the boys got it. The Heat are down a couple of guys. We should make a good run."

"Looking forward to them getting over the hump," said patron Pat Scavone. "Finally getting a championship again. It's been a long time. I'm very optimistic!"

And at a time when some dishes become a little more popular.

"People love the wings! People are always crushing wings during games," said Miller. "I'm a big fan of them myself, and then we have our spring specials that just came out. So we got some new sandwiches, we got some different apps, new drink specials as well so there's a little something for everybody."

