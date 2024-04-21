RALEIGH, N.C. – The pandemic inspired a record number of people to start small businesses, but the steps to get an idea off the ground can be the hardest part.

The 2024 Miss America’s Teen, Hanley House, a North Carolina native, started her own small business when she was 12, making custom designs on T-shirts, pajamas and more, using a vinyl cutting machine.

What You Need To Know National Small Business Week is April 28 through May 4



It’s a time to celebrate and recognize entrepreneurs and small business owners in the U.S.



2024 Miss America’s Teen and former Miss North Carolina Teen, Hanley House, focuses on entrepreneurship in her community service initiative Passion to Profit



She shares her five steps to help young people start their own businesses

“When I was around, you know, 10 years old, I was auditioning and being accepted into some of the most respected ballet schools in the country,” House said. “So, of course, like any extracurricular activity, it was a little bit costly. And so, if I wanted a way to pursue my dreams, I would have to help pay for it.”

House, now 16, credits the experience for helping her gain real-world skills that she now uses to help others through her community service initiative Passion to Profit.

“I'm educating students with my five steps to becoming a successful entrepreneur nationwide. These five steps include finding your passion, marketing your passion, learning the true meaning of profit, community reinvestment and then lastly, taking action,” House said.

National Small Business Week this year runs April 28 through May 4.

Beyond business, House is inspirational for taking the national title, when just six months before she was new to the pageant world when she became Miss North Carolina’s Teen.

“Having this experience has been amazing. I've been able to keep building my real-world skills, for example, interview skills and, you know, learning all the things about the Miss America opportunity,” House said. “I've earned $80,000 in scholarship funds through the Miss America opportunity, and I'm so thankful for that. And so I can't wait to keep making relationships as Miss America's Teen.”

Hanley says she hopes to continue on her entrepreneurial journey, have her own small business and one day become an interior designer.

She is dually enrolled as a junior at Cleveland High School in Johnston County and taking college courses through Wake Technical Community College.

