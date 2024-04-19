LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Two Bucks, a restaurant chain in northeast Ohio, has announced plans to close four locations.

According to Two Bucks' Facebook page, restaurants in Lakewood, Middleburg, North Olmsted and Parma will close its doors at the end of the week.

"We have so many fond memories of serving the local community and working with tons of great people from the area. Our appreciation goes out to our valued patrons, amazing team members, and partner vendors for their support and service throughout the years," the restaurant wrote in the post.

Two Bucks said it was a difficult decision to make, but said the closures will help the company's position in the future.

"Navigating the restaurant industry in this post-pandemic world, with growing economic issues, is becoming increasingly difficult. The world and the industry are quickly changing around us and we recognized that a smaller restaurant group would be more manageable for us in terms of operations and guest experience, positioning us for future success," the post read.

Two Bucks added its original location in Avon will remain open and unchanged.

"We invite you to visit us there, where memories will continue to be made. This is not a goodbye, but rather a heartfelt thank you and a reminder that the bonds we've built extend beyond the physical spaces we've occupied," the restaurant wrote.