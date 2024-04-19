MILWAUKEE — While the weather may still feel like spring, Wisconsin’s biggest music festival is already planning ahead for summer.

Summerfest and Milwaukee World Festivals are looking to hire a wide variety of seasonal positions.

They include jobs during Summerfest as well as throughout the festival season to staff other large-scale events like Germanfest, Pridefest, and others.

Summerfest is looking to hire for a wide variety of roles in areas like foodservice, guest services, and security.

Derrick Harris is Summerfest’s Director of Security. Harris said there are opportunities for people of all ages and interests.

“Company wide we hire about 2000 seasonal employees, security itself we add about 800 to 900 of those. It breaks down into event security and event support. Our Event Support are our younger people not old enough for security, but they do ushering, work in the children’s area and amphitheater,” said Harris.

Harris said they are looking for staff age 16 and up.

While Summerfest welcomes new staff each year, they also rely on those who have been a part of the team for a long time.

Wendel Hruska has worked seasonally at Summerfest for 24 years, working his way up to Guest Services Manager.

“Summerfest is my happy place. I just love the environment, love being a part of something that brings so much happiness to people. It puts our city on the map as a place people want to come to and be a part of,” said Hruska.

Summerfest will host a hiring event on May 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Summerfest Operations Building at 114 N. Jackson Street in Milwaukee.

To learn more about the jobs available with Summerfest, you can visit their hiring website.